Lana Del Rey secures sixth UK number one album









Lana Del Rey has secured her sixth UK number one album with Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

The album was released on March 23rd and marks the singer’s eighth studio record. Since signing to Polydor, only 2015’s Honeymoon, and 2021’s Blue Banisters have failed to top the UK chart with both albums landing at two. The singer-songwriter beat off competition from Depeche Mode who charted at two with Memento Mori, and Fall Out Boy’s So Much (for) Stardust which came in at third.

Martin Talbot from Official Charts Company commented: “The achievement of Lana Del Rey in scoring six Number 1 albums in just 11 years is quite something, especially given she has done so with the biggest first week numbers of any album this year. She is a genuine superstar of our era.”

In a four-star review of the album, Far Out wrote: “Devoted fans of Del Rey will find much to fawn over in Ocean Blvd. Diverse, nuanced and interrogative, it reminds us that mainstream pop doesn’t have to be apathetic and easily digestible. It can also be conceptual, exploratory and multifaceted. Certain songs feel a little formulaic and forced, but there’s always something subversive or life-affirming lurking around the corner.”

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd features collaborations with Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff, Father John Misty, and Jon Batiste. Stream the album below.