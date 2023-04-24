Lana Del Rey’s ‘Ocean Blvd’ is best selling vinyl of 2023









Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd by Lana Del Rey has become the best-selling vinyl album of 2023 so far. Released in March, the singer’s ninth studio album debuted at number one on the Official Albums charts.

Vinyl sales of the LP have surpassed albums by Pink, Paramore and Taylor Swift, making Ocean Blvd the best-selling wax record of 2023 and providing Del Rey with her strongest first week since the release of Ultraviolence back in 2014.

Other albums on the best-selling vinyl LPs list include Midnights by Taylor Swift, Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus, This Is Why by Paramore and the reissued version of The Courtneer’s 2008 album St. Jude. According to the Official Vinyl Albums Chart Top 40, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd sold over 20,800 vinyl copies in the month following its release.

Del Rey is currently outselling Pink’s chart-topping album Trustfall, Depeche Mode’s Memento Mori and Inhaler‘s Cuts & Bruises, which also made the top ten. You can read out review of Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd here.