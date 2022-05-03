Lana Del Rey and Nikki Lane perform on stage together









Vocalist Lana Del Rey made a surprise guest appearance at the Stagecoach Festival on May 1st. She appeared alongside Nikki Lane to re-produce two songs for the live outlet.

Del Rey appeared at Indio, California’s Empire Polo Club, making it the first time the Stagecoach Festival has occurred since 2019. Among the songs Del Rey and Lane performed was their song ‘Breaking Up Slowly’, which initially featured on Del Rey’s 2021 effort, Chemtrails over the Country Club.

The duo also performed a Lane composition that was issued to the public in 2011. The track ‘Look Away’ is featured on Lane’s 2011 album Walk of Shame. Born in 1983, Lane is renowned as one of the most important female-country artists of her generation and has served as a vocalist of her generation since her late 20s.

Del Rey has been in the public spotlight since the release of her debut Lana Del Ray A.K.A Lizzy Grant was issued in 2010. Her 2012 album Born To Die featured such idiosyncratic anthems as ‘Video Games’ and ‘Summertime Sadness’, but the album is also renowned for its shimmering production design. Her trajectory has continued to grow since then, although the vocalist has taken umbrage with critics who said her financial standing in life gave her an unfair advantage over minority artists.

“People said I came from money,” she recounts. “It was really tough to get over some stigma of this idea of having my dad buying my album and giving me a record deal and us being some rich white family when we fought over money constantly when we were young.” Del Rey released two albums in 2021: the aforementioned Chemtrails over the Country Club, and Blue Banisters.

The Last Shadow Puppets frontman Miles Kane said that he is working on a collection of tunes with Del Rey. Kane guested on Blue Banisters, singing on a track, and claims that the collaborations will be worth waiting for. For now though, see glimpses of Del Rey at Stagecoach, below.