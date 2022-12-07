Lana Del Rey announces new album 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd'









2022 was a relatively quiet year for Lana Del Rey. She released only one song, ‘Watercolor Eyes’, which appeared in the second season of HBO’s Euphoria. There was also her appearance on Taylor Swift’s ‘Snow on the Beach’, which gave Del Rey the highest-charting single of her career. That’s a notable accomplishment, but mostly, Del Rey has apparently been working on a new studio album.

Today, we’re getting confirmation that her newest studio LP is ready to see the light of day. Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd will be Del Rey’s ninth studio album and will serve as the follow-up to her pair of 2021 albums, Chemtrails Over the Country Club and Blue Banisters.

Del Rey has laid out some of the production credits and guest appearances on what appears to be the album’s cover. Helping Del Rey with production includes Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes, and Benji. The album will feature contributions from the likes of Father John Misty, Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, and SYML.

Along with the album announcement, Del Rey has also shared the title track. A moody piano-and-strings piece that’s right within Del Rey’s established wheelhouse, ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ finds the singer back on her classic rock references, this time giving a shout-out to the Eagles’ ‘Hotel California’ and Harry Nilsson’s ‘Don’t Forget Me’.

Elsewhere, there are some classic Lana Del Rey-isms that unfurl, including “Fuck me to death / Love me until I love myself”. Everything keeps coming back to that tunnel as if some kind of unknowable piece of knowledge resides just under the surface. The tunnel can probably mean anything you want it to, but if you want to visit a famous secret tunnel under an Ocean Boulevard, you should get yourself over to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, before it gets overrun by tourists.

Check out the audio for ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ down below. Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is set for a March 10th release.