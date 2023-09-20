Lana Del Rey hints at the musical direction of her new album









Lana Del Rey has revealed she plans for her next album after Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd to be “in an Americana vein”.

Del Rey’s latest album was released earlier this year and became her sixth LP to reach number one in the United Kingdom. Although she is currently touring Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, the singer-songwriter has already begun to consider her next musical venture.

During a new interview, Del Rey was asked about where she currently stands from a creative perspective, to which she responded: “The music took a huge turn from Norman, and it’s been going down that path aggressively. I’m going to continue going where I feel the only next stop is, but I think it’ll be in an Americana vein.”

“The hard thing, in your personal life or in public, is that you can lose the idea that passion should be your true North. And, instead, safety should be. That’s the biggest pitfall. Being scared into making safe choices. Having a little bit of a cool-off period from the heat that might have been in a bad way, I got to reevaluate things. When there’s a little space, you get to choose. Then things get good,” she added to The Hollywood Reporter.

Since Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd was only released mere months ago, there currently is no timeframe on Del Rey’s next album.

Meanwhile, in the same conversation, Del Rey also discussed her plans to release a covers album in the future. She explained: “I’ve collected my cover songs for seven years. And I’ve said so much that I wanted to say, so it’s an awesome time to think about that. The standards.”

In a four-star review of Del Rey’s latest offering, Far Out wrote: “Devoted fans of Del Rey will find much to fawn over in Ocean Blvd. Diverse, nuanced and interrogative, it reminds us that mainstream pop doesn’t have to be apathetic and easily digestible.”

“It can also be conceptual, exploratory and multifaceted. Certain songs feel a little formulaic and forced, but there’s always something subversive or life-affirming lurking around the corner,” the review continued.