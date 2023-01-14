Lana Del Rey reveals erotic cover and details for new album









Lana Del Rey’s album titles are becoming the easiest thing to parody in pop culture. In fact, if you had said that she has announced her latest album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, I’d have told you to tone it down a smidgen.

Nevertheless, we can all rejoice that the 37-year-old is back and not about to change her classy ways. Now, she has provided us with the tracklisting and an array of risqué alternative covers for the record too.

The only downside to the announcement is that she has also pushed the touted release of the record back a fortnight from March 10th to March 24th. No reason has been cited for this slight adjustment.

While the tracks feature a string of high-profile and tantalising collaborations, it is the artwork that will catch the most eyes regarding the release. One cover shows Del Rey revealing her breasts in a monochrome polaroid.

Aside from that startling snapshot, she has also dropped jaws with the promise of tracks featuring collaborations with Father John Misty, Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers, Jon Batiste and Tommy Genesis.

You can check out the full tracklisting and rather explicit album cover below.

Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd cover and tracklisting:

01. The Grants

02. Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

03. Sweet

04. AW

05. Judah Smith Interlude

06. Candy Necklace

07. Jon Batiste Interlude

08. Kintsugi

09. Fingertips

10. Paris, Texas

11. Grandfather Please Stand on The Shoulders of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing

12. Let the Light In (fear. Father John Misty)

13. Margaret (feat. Bleachers)

14. Fishtail

15. Peppers (feat. Tommy Genesis)

16. Taco Truck x VB

