Lana Del Rey donated ticket sales “back into” the cities she played









Lana Del Rey has revealed that she donated “every dollar” from her lates tour “back into” the cities she played.

During the finale of her US tour Charleston, West Virginia, Del Rey announced: “I just wanted to say thank you to you and just every city I’ve gone to before this… every ticket, every dollar, it is poured right back into the city.”

Adding: “It’s not about [the money] for me. I know that sounds cheesy, but I tour because I love it… I don’t need to. I just love it, and we’re all about the places we’ve been to.”

Del Rey also recently praised the current musical landscape, saying, “Little by little, there’s a lot more room for storytelling and saying different stuff. You’re seeing a lot more good girl songwriters, too.”

She also shared how she’s much less prone to shyness now, particularly when she goes on tour. “I get nervous,” she said. “[But] this is a totally different tour. The stage production is bigger. There are more people on that stage with me, so I’m more comfortable.”

Adding: “But even if it was just a one-off show and it was just me in the spotlight, I’d be much more equipped now. I have experience. I’ve toured just off of YouTube [music] since before I had an album. But right now, I’m excited. I don’t feel nervous to tour.”

Back in March, Del Rey released her ninth album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, a project that earned praise from Taylor Swift, who called it “extraordinary”.