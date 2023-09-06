Lady Gaga to feature on the new album from The Rolling Stones









Whilst working on her solo career, Lady Gaga is set to feature on The Rolling Stones’ latest album, Hackney Diamonds.

The album sees the band returning to original material since their previous effort Blue and Lonesome in 2016. The last album of original Stones material dates back to 2005 with the release A Bigger Bang.

When talking about working on the new project, the group announced in a press conference that Lady Gaga would appear on the album. Speaking with Jimmy Fallon, the band said that the pop star will feature on the song ‘The Sweet Sound of Heaven’, which is also set to be the album’s closing track.

This marks Gaga’s first release since the song ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick. Her most recent album, Chromatica, was released back in 2020.

Keith Richards talked about relishing the opportunity of getting into the studio, stating, “Playing live is the other holy grail. The studio is where you can pass along ideas with minimal interference, and when it works, it’s great”.

While The Stones are set to release their next batch of songs, they will be doing so without one of their own intact. Following his death in 2021, Charlie Watts only appears on two tracks on the album, with drumming duties being passed on to the session great Steve Jordan.

This follows the release of the album’s first single, ‘Angry’, with the music video featuring the Euphoria actor Sydney Sweeney.