La Luz shares new single 'Oh, Blue'

California indie rockers La Luz have shared the latest single from their upcoming self-titled fourth studio album with ‘Oh, Blue’.
At this point, nearly half of the tracks on La Luz have been previewed to the public, meaning that most music writers have twice the amount of material they need to fully review the album. ‘Oh, Blue’ represents the sixth single released by the band this year, not including their cover of Female Species ‘Tale of My Lost Love’.
A delicate and shimmering ballad, ‘Oh, Blue’ reminds me quite a bit of Cowboy Junkies, retaining that same wide-open spaciness played against a light shuffling and almost country-like backing. The twangy reverberated guitar certainly pushes a slight bit of honky tonk into the mix, while the vibraphone lends a sort of lounge-jazz quality to the track.
While all of this going on, singer Shana Cleveland gently coos over the track with a smouldering and soothing melody. Cleveland and the band have quite a bit of versatility, able to bounce back and forth between psychedelic rock and indie pop with relative ease.
La Luz have also announced a slew of new European tour dates for the spring of 2022. The trek will take them through the UK and continental Europe before moving over to Spain to end. You can see all the dates for their European tour down below.
Check out the audio for ‘Oh, Blue’ down below. La Luz is to drop on October 22.
La Luz 2022 European tour dates:
- Apr. 22 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
- Apr. 23 – Dublin, IE – The Grand Social
- Apr. 25 – Glasgow, UK – Stereo
- Apr. 26 – Manchester, UK – Band On The Wall
- Apr. 27 – Nottingham, UK – The Bodega
- Apr. 28 – London, UK – Scala
- Apr. 29 – Bristol, UK – Thekla
- Apr. 30 – Brighton, UK – CHALK
- May 02 – Paris, FR – La Boule Noire
- May 03 – Brussels, BE – Grand Salon (le Nuits Botanique)
- May 04 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Upstairs
- May 06 – Göteborg, SE – Oceanen
- May 07 – Stockholm, SE – Hus 7
- May 08 – Oslo, NO – Krosset
- May 09 – Copenhagen, DK – Hotel Cecil
- May 11 – Hamburg, DE – Molotow
- May 12 – Berlin, DE – Frannz Club
- May 13 – Schorndorf, DE – Club Manufaktur
- May 14 – Munich, DE – Feierwerk
- May 16 – Luxembourg, LU – Rotonde
- May 17 – Vevey, CH – Rocking Chair
- May 19 – Barcelona, ES – Upload
- May 20 – Madrid, ES – Tomavistas Festival
- May 21 – San Sebastian, ES – Dabadaba