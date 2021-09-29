La Luz shares new single 'Oh, Blue'







La Luz - 'Oh, Blue' 7.6

California indie rockers La Luz have shared the latest single from their upcoming self-titled fourth studio album with ‘Oh, Blue’.

At this point, nearly half of the tracks on La Luz have been previewed to the public, meaning that most music writers have twice the amount of material they need to fully review the album. ‘Oh, Blue’ represents the sixth single released by the band this year, not including their cover of Female Species ‘Tale of My Lost Love’.

A delicate and shimmering ballad, ‘Oh, Blue’ reminds me quite a bit of Cowboy Junkies, retaining that same wide-open spaciness played against a light shuffling and almost country-like backing. The twangy reverberated guitar certainly pushes a slight bit of honky tonk into the mix, while the vibraphone lends a sort of lounge-jazz quality to the track.

While all of this going on, singer Shana Cleveland gently coos over the track with a smouldering and soothing melody. Cleveland and the band have quite a bit of versatility, able to bounce back and forth between psychedelic rock and indie pop with relative ease.

La Luz have also announced a slew of new European tour dates for the spring of 2022. The trek will take them through the UK and continental Europe before moving over to Spain to end. You can see all the dates for their European tour down below.

Check out the audio for ‘Oh, Blue’ down below. La Luz is to drop on October 22.

La Luz 2022 European tour dates:

Apr. 22 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

Apr. 23 – Dublin, IE – The Grand Social

Apr. 25 – Glasgow, UK – Stereo

Apr. 26 – Manchester, UK – Band On The Wall

Apr. 27 – Nottingham, UK – The Bodega

Apr. 28 – London, UK – Scala

Apr. 29 – Bristol, UK – Thekla

Apr. 30 – Brighton, UK – CHALK

May 02 – Paris, FR – La Boule Noire

May 03 – Brussels, BE – Grand Salon (le Nuits Botanique)

May 04 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Upstairs

May 06 – Göteborg, SE – Oceanen

May 07 – Stockholm, SE – Hus 7

May 08 – Oslo, NO – Krosset

May 09 – Copenhagen, DK – Hotel Cecil

May 11 – Hamburg, DE – Molotow

May 12 – Berlin, DE – Frannz Club

May 13 – Schorndorf, DE – Club Manufaktur

May 14 – Munich, DE – Feierwerk

May 16 – Luxembourg, LU – Rotonde

May 17 – Vevey, CH – Rocking Chair

May 19 – Barcelona, ES – Upload

May 20 – Madrid, ES – Tomavistas Festival

May 21 – San Sebastian, ES – Dabadaba

