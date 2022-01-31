La Luz cancel tour following Shana Cleveland's cancer diagnosis









Seattle rock band La Luz have had to make the difficult decision to cancel their upcoming North American tour due to frontwoman Shana Cleveland’s recent diagnosis of breast cancer.

The announcement came with a post on the group’s Instagram page on the weekend where they explained that the illness had been the reason for the group’s recent silence. “Normally a month before a tour we’d be blasting you with show announcements,” they wrote, “But we’ve been forced to shift our focus upon finding out that Shana has breast cancer”.

Adding: “While we’re still waiting to get info on what treatment will look like, it seems clear we won’t be able to make this east coast tour happen in March. We know she’s going to pull through this stronger than ever, and are hoping that our European tour beginning in May can go on as scheduled.”

The group were supposed to start the tour with a performance at the Winterland IV festival in Florida and then were set to travel across North America on a high energy 14 date tour from Philadelphia to Washington D.C. These dates are now cancelled but the plan is for them to be rescheduled “as soon as possible”.

The group have expressed their hopes that they can retain their dates in Europe in May, however, they were less confident about the eight-day run of dates across the UK in April.

We wish Shana Cleveland a speedy recovery and hope that the group will be back on the tour bus before long to debut their fantastic new album.

The group released their eponymous self titled fourth album last October. Listen to ‘Watching Cartoons’ from the album below.