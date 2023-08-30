L Devine announces debut album ‘Digital Heartifacts’









British upstart pop singer L Devine has announced her debut album, Digital Heartifacts.

After a series of well-received singles across the last few years, Devine has jumped headfirst into her first full-length project.

Across the last six years, Devine has also released a series of EPs through Warner Bros Records: Growing Pains in 2017, Peer Pressure in 2018, and the two-part Near Life Experience, with the first EP coming out in July 2021 and the second out in September 2021.

According to Devine, the album truly came together during the writing of the single ‘Miscommunikaty’. “Writing ‘Miscommunikaty’ was the moment where I landed on the Digital Heartifacts world,” she says in a statement. “There are all these emotions, but they’re stored digitally. I have these little snapshots on my laptop of my life and of the place I was at mentally during the time I made the album. I just find it fascinating that all those emotions are just code on a computer.”

Along with the album announcement, Devine has dropped the latest preview of the LP with the single ‘Laundry Day’. Led by a mix of soft keyboards and buzzy drum machines, Devine’s voice and lyrics remain the centrepiece of the track, just as it does throughout her discography.

Check out the track listing for Digital Heartifacts, plus a short film featuring ‘Push It Down’, ‘Miscommunikaty’ and ‘Laundry Day’, down below. Digital Heartifacts is set for a February 2nd release.

Digital Heartifacts tracklisting:

‘Eaten Alive’ ‘Push It Down’ ‘Slippin Away’ ‘If I Don’t Laugh I’ll Cry’ ‘Miscommunikaty’ ‘PMO’ ‘Worship’ ‘Placeholder’ ‘Bully’ ‘On And Off’ ‘Hater’ ‘Laundry Day’