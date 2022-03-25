Kurt Vile shares new song 'Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)'









Kurt Vile - 'Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)' 8

Another day, another brilliant Kurt Vile jam. The American indie rocker is ramping up for the release of (Watch My Moves) next month, and now we’ve got our third preview of the new LP thanks to the single ‘Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)’.

Featuring a potent mix of electronic buzz, electric fuzz, and wide-open country-tinged folk, ‘Mount Airy Hill’ unfurls similarly to his previous singles, ‘Like Exploding Stones’ and ‘Hey Like a Child’. It’s unhurried, breezy, and just sharp enough to stick with you, thanks to the sharp crack of the drums and the whispy slide guitar.

Vile goes for a high note that I’ve never heard him reach for during the verses and choruses. He’s the kind of figure who seems like he might be the platonic ideal of laid back: possibly stoned, always relaxed, and usually looking like he’s not trying very hard. But it’s nice to know that he’s still stretching out to try new things in his music, even though he’s got the essentials down pat.

Mount Airy Hill is where the Philadelphia born-and-bred singer currently calls home. The album’s title also comes from a seemingly offhand remark during this particular track. All in all, it’s a wonderfully woozy track that fits right in with the previous two previews of (Watch My Moves), right down to the extended length that makes everything feel languid in just the right way.

Continuing with the naturalistic wood-centred theme of the album, Vile finds himself wandering through the forest in the song’s video, viewing some wacky made-up figures in between cuts of him skateboarding throughout the streets. See what I mean by “laid back”?

Check out the video for ‘Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)’ down below. (Watch My Moves) is set for an April 15th release.