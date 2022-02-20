Kurt Cobain's 15 best Nirvana lyrics

‘About A Girl’

“I’ll take advantage while you hang me out to dry

But I can’t see you every night for free.”

A song about dysfunctional relationships is a comfortable wheelhouse for Cobain but on this track from the band’s debut record, he details it with a heavy dose of pre-fame melancholy.

Arriving as the third song on their debut album, Bleach, ‘About A Girl’ has lived a turbulent life but achieved critical acclaim when it was the first single to be released in the wake Cobain’s death, rising to the top of the charts the world over.

“Even to put ‘About a Girl’ on Bleach was a risk,” Cobain later said of the track in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I was heavily into pop, I really liked R.E.M., and I was into all kinds of old ‘60s stuff. But there was a lot of pressure within that social scene, the underground — like the kind of thing you get in high school. And to put a jangly R.E.M. type of pop song on a grunge record, in that scene, was risky.”

It was a gamble that worked out in sensational style.

‘Breed’

“Even if you have, even if you need

I don’t mean to stare, we don’t have to breed

We could plant a house, we could build a tree

I don’t even care, we could have all three”

One of the standout merits of Cobain’s lyricism is that when you see them written down you read them aloud in his voice. That isn’t just because we’re all familiar with his legendary scuffed up vocal drawl, but because the words themselves are borne from his very singular vernacular.

Unlike a lot of modern lyricists who may well have worked on the meta of this verse for hours to get it closer to being poetically acceptable, you can imagine Cobain sweeping up a scrunched-up sheet of paper from the floor of his bedroom and jotting this flash of inspiration down on the back of it and leaving it unadorned.

‘Son of a Gun’

“The sun shines in the bedroom

When we play

The raining always starts

When you go away”

This charming piece of college poetry perfectly sums up why Nirvana were so vital. Once more, its imperfection is also its inherent beauty. In an era where hair-rock was only just coming to an end and the youth were largely voiceless, this expressive individuality and open vulnerability was an entirely new force.

An ode to the instant loneliness of young love, Cobain was never afraid to expose his feelings, and while some might call this a little hammy, there are others who would say it is as sweet, concise and earnest as it comes–Cobain was always only writing for the latter folks anyway and that is what made his nakedly introverted style so refreshing.

‘Turnaround’

“Take a look at what you are

It is amazing

Take a good look

You’re no big deal

You’re so petty

It’s a laugh”

In Cobain’s lyrics, things are twisted, they are not as they seem and they unfurl in funny ways, but beneath it all, you sense there is a meaning that he will show you rather than explain.

This alluring approach brings to mind Jim Morrison, or more specifically, the words Fred Powledge used to describe him: “Once you see him perform, you realise that he also seems dangerous, which, for a poet, may be a contradiction in terms. Morrison is a very good actor and a very good poet, one who speaks in short, beautiful bursts, like the Roman Catullus.”

He continued: “His lyrics often seem obscure, but their obscurity, instead of making you hurry off to play a Pete Seeger record that you can understand, challenges you to try to interpret. You sense that Morrison is writing about weird scenes he’s been privy to, about which he would rather not be too explicit.” Those words could seemingly sum up Cobain too.

‘On a Plain’

“I love myself better than you

I know it’s wrong so what should I do?”

Not every great lyricist has to turn out sprawling epics in the style of Bob Dylan, sometimes that feat simply doesn’t fit a song. However, if you’re writing a melody, it is almost compulsory to slip at least one standout point within it. Cobain does that throughout his work.

In the rollicking ‘On a Plain’, the grunge star bluntly displays his brutal honesty once more and asks a question that cuts through the music. His style exposed the psyche without ever flinching and you rarely get that put as succinctly as you do with these two lines.

‘Scentless Apprentice’

“I lie in the soil and fertilize mushrooms

Leaking out gas fumes are made into perfume

You can’t fire me because I quit

Throw me in the fire and I won’t throw a fit”

Inspired by the outstanding Patrick Süskind novel, Perfume, Cobain expressed his literary influence and transposed the story of a crippled soul who kills for scent having mastered his craft and craved a final masterpiece, in this alluring grunge anthem. In doing so, Cobain entered a more story-like lyrical style.

This act of venturing off-piste from his usual tact exhibits two separate attributes. Firstly, the diversity of his approach is often missed. Secondly, the vast swathe of art that inspired the star is often overlooked. Like David Bowie before him, he introduced his fans to his own oeuvre of inspirations and anyone who has read Perfume or listened to Daniel Johnston will be thankful for that.