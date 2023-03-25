Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt join ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ sequel









The Ghostbusters franchise has been looking to expand in recent years, and it has done so in the form of projects like Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Starring new faces such as Finn Wolfhard alongside icons like Bill Murray, Afterlife received praise from fans because it was able to evoke a sense of nostalgia for the franchise’s history. Now, a sequel for Afterlife is scheduled to come out later this year, and Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt have joined the cast.

Afterlife was directed by Jason Reitman, who has already penned the script for the upcoming sequel, which will be helmed by Gil Kenan. While a lot of the concrete details about the sequel still haven’t been announced, Wolfhard will reprise his role alongside Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd, among others. In an interview last year, actor Ernie Hudson opened up about the sequel.

Hudson said: “I did read a version… I’m pretty sure they committed to doing another one. I’m very happy with it, but I also know this is early on. Jason has been incredible, and I really just love and appreciate him. I’m so thankful to be able to work with him. So, I’m excited about but… I haven’t, and I never assume anything. I am happy, though, to have Ghostbusters in my filmography. And I’m just really delighted when I see little kids, two and three years old, singing the song and being happy about it.”

The actor added: “Jason Reitman — who actually was in the second movie, he was the kid who opens the second movie, and I just remember him being around the set on both of the movies. So I know that he grew up with them, it’s very personal to him, he wrote an amazing script, and he’s established himself as a director in his own right. He’s a wonderful director, and so when this started to happen, and because Jason was involved, I felt this would actually happen, I was really excited about it.”

Thankfully, Hudson is returning to the Afterlife sequel as Dr. Winston Zeddemore, alongside the new additions of Nanjiani and Oswalt. Sony has set a tentative release date for the project, and it is scheduled to come out on December 20th, 2023.