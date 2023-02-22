Ernie Hudson claims ‘Ghostbusters’ was the most difficult movie of his career









It appears that performing in Ghostbusters had a profoundly negative psychological effect on Ernie Hudson. During an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Hudson noted how he found a deep respect for his co-stars in the film but did not feel the same about the studio that produced it.

There was also a feeling in Hudson that he had been brought into the film merely to fulfil the “inclusivity” quota. “I was the guy who was brought in, and so finding my place in the middle of that — and they were all welcoming and inclusive,” he said. “The studio wasn’t, and the studio continued not to be. So it made it very, very difficult because I was a part of it, but then I very selectively was pushed aside.”

Discussing how he felt about his prospects in the film industry, Hudson said, “When you start out in the business, I was always told it’s almost impossible to succeed. But if you get in a major movie from a major studio, and it comes out, and it opens number one, it will change your career.”

However, unfortunately, Hudson also felt that performing in Ghostbusters did not bring about that career jump that he had hoped for. “Ghostbusters didn’t do any of that for me,” he added. “I was working pretty nonstop, I did Ghostbusters, and it was two and a half years before I got another movie.”

“It wasn’t an easy road,” Hudson noted, before claiming that Ghostbusters was “the most difficult movie” he had ever been in, primarily from the ensuing “psychological perspective”. He concluded, “I got nothing bad to say about anybody, but it was hard. It took me ten years to get past that and enjoy the movie and just embrace the movie. Ghostbusters was really hard to make peace with it.”