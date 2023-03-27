Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt join ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ sequel









Leading up to the release of the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt are set to be joining the cast. This is the first film Nanjiani is starring in since his role as Kingo in Eternals, which also starred Oswalt in one of its post-credits scenes.

Little is known about the story at this juncture, but the intended plan is for the film to take place in New York City and move to the original firehouse used in the ’80s-era Ghostbusters films. Gil Kenan is set to direct the picture, while original director Jason Reitman moves into the role of writer-producer. When asked about directing, Kenan expressed his excitement to working with the franchise, saying, “It’s an absolute honour to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga”.

Reitman also expressed his gratitude for being able to work on the film, going on to say, “Words will never express how grateful I am to have made a film with my father by my side. It’s now time to hand those keys to my creative partner and fellow Ghostbuster Gil Kenan, a brilliant director who will keep the Spengler spirit alive”.

Alongside Nanjiani and Oswalt, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, and McKenna Grace are reprising their roles from the original Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

This sequel is still untitled but is expected for release in December.