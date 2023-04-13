Kristen Stewart to star with Michael Angarano in new movie









The American actor Kristen Stewart will appear in a forthcoming road-trip comedy alongside her ex-boyfriend Michael Angarano.

The film, titled Sacramento, is also directed by Angarano and features a supporting cast that includes the likes of Michael Cera and Maya Erskine. According to the film’s synopsis, the movie will follow, “Rickey (Angarano), an energetic and free-spirited young man, and Glenn (Cera), his long-time friend who’s settled into domestic life. On an impromptu road trip from Los Angeles to Sacramento, their past comes into focus and questions their future”.

Stewart is due to play the role of Glenn’s wife, Rose, whilst Erskine will play Rickey’s wife, Tallie, mirroring her relationship with Angarano in real life.

Kristen Stewart and Michael Angarano dated between 2005 and 2009 whilst the former was thriving in the industry thanks to her appearance in 2008’s Twilight.

Speaking about the new project, Angarano told Deadline: “We feel grateful and very excited to make a movie like Sacramento. Chris Smith and I started writing this film years ago, after a pilot of ours didn’t get picked up”.

Angarano also helmed the independent movie Avenues 2017 starring Nicholas Braun, Maya Kazan and Juno Temple. Check out the trailer below.