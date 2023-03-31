Kristen Stewart on working with Boygenius: “It felt like a fever dream”









Kristen Stewart has opened up about directing the Boygenius short film, The Film, and described the experience as being “like a fever dream”.

The Film premiered in Los Angeles yesterday at the El Rey Theatre ahead of its release on YouTube, and comprises of videos for the band’s tracks ‘$20,’ ‘Emily I’m Sorry’ and ‘True Blue.’ Stewart introduced her creation, and told the audience: “It was a knockout, fall-down honour to be asked” and film “the incredible fireworks show that pops off when these three come together.”

She added: “I am such an enormous fan. I wish I had them to look up to when I was a kid. I’m sure there’s kids here — you’re lucky, it’s a different world. And it’s something to behold. … It felt like a fever dream making this thing. And I imagine if you got to step into what feels like their shared consciousness, that you might feel pretty on-fucking-fire, too.”

In a five-star review of their debut album, The Record, Far Out wrote: “Living up to hype is one thing. Succeeding it is another. But The Record somehow goes beyond those metrics – it could very well be the best album that all three singers have made to date, and there’s a chance that it could be the best album that they ever make.

“With no egos and more talent than some small countries, The Record is what happens when three people at the height of their collective powers come together and create something bigger than the sum of its parts. If we never get another Boygenius album, then that’s absolutely fine, because The Record is about as close to perfect as it could possibly be.”

Watch The Film below.