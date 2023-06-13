Kristen Stewart is writing the script for a “stoner girl comedy”









The celebrated American actor Kristen Stewart is in the process of writing a “stoner girl comedy” feature film.

During a conversation with Interview magazine, the star of 2008’s Twilight and 2022’s Crimes of the Future revealed some details about her new project, announcing that she is writing the movie with her fiancée Dylan Meyer. “Me and my girlfriend are also writing something right now,” she told Rachel Sennott in the interview, “Me and Dylan are writing a movie. It’s a stoner girl comedy, and it’s really fucking stupid. I think you’ll like it”.

Continuing, she adds: “But the reason I even thought of this is because our producer is our best friend. We’re starting a company…I’ve worked with so many people that I didn’t know and that I didn’t like for so long. It was definitely valuable, but also, fuck that”.

The actor will make her directorial debut with the release of The Chronology of Water, an adaptation of the memoir of the same name by novelist Lidia Yuknavitch. Produced by Ridley Scott, the movie will star Imogen Poots.

Also speaking about her fears for the release of her new movie, she adds: “I feel scared of anything big lately…There’s a weird hierarchy that makes me uncomfortable. This is the most clichéd, rote, expected, and completely genuine thing, but I just want to make a Cassavetes movie. I want my first movie to be a student film, even if it takes three years”.

Whilst we wait for Stewart’s forthcoming filmmaking efforts, take a look at the trailer for Crimes of the Future below.