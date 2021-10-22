Kristen Stewart addresses campaign to cast her as the Joker









Although Kristen Stewart is set to star in a big project titled Spencer, where she will play the iconic role of Princess Diana, many Batman fans have started an online campaign to cast her as the Joker opposite Robert Pattinson in the new Batman film. However, the actress is more concerned with the public reception of Spencer than the possibility of becoming Joker.

“She means a lot to me,” Stewart said, while talking about how significant this film has become on her own artistic journey. “But it’s all relatively new because I’m from LA and I didn’t grow up in England. Before this, she was not something that was at the forefront of my mind, because I lived so far away from it all.”

Adding, “Now, I can’t stop thinking about her. I often wonder what she’d think about what’s going on in the world right now. To be honest, I’ve now consumed pretty much all there is to consume in terms of videos and interviews. I’ve watched everything that you could hear or see. I even go to sleep with it on.”

In a recent interview, Stewart acknowledged that she admired the intent of fans who started this online movement but she is not particularly excited by the prospect of playing Joker. Instead, the actress is excited by the idea of playing a “freaky, scary” character but she would rather that it be an entirely new creation rather than an old one.

“I love the energy behind that,” Stewart commented. “It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe, we don’t traipse over, but I love that gusto. Let’s figure something else out. I’m totally down to play a freaky, scary person.” She added that she is searching for new projects: “Not ‘no’, but not the most stoked I’ve ever been. Let’s do something new.”

After screenings at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals, the new Kristen Stewart film Spencer is all set for a theatrical release on November 5.