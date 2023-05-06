Krist Novoselic explains why Kurt Cobain wasn’t “a tortured artist”









Ever since the news broke of his suicide in April 1994, the late Nirvana frontman, Kurt Cobain, has been shrouded by enigma and championed as a tortured artist by much of the discourse surrounding his legacy. This is understandable, of course, given that society remains obsessed with tragic figures of art. Because of this, the so-called ’27 Club’ exists, featuring other musicians taken too early, such as Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison and Janis Joplin.

Cobain’s former Nirvana bandmates, bassist Krist Novoselic and drummer Dave Grohl, have always sought to dispel the misconception that their friend was a tortured artist. In fact, they have shared many hilarious and often candid anecdotes showing him as the opposite. According to the pair and those who knew him closest, for the most part, Cobain was a joker and a purveyor of many hijinks.

When speaking to Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture in 2008 for Oral History Live, Krist Novoselic looked back on Kurt Cobain and explained why he wasn’t a tortured artist at all and how he has come to be viewed as such.

The bassist said: “Kurt wasn’t really a tortured artist, like the sulking, tortured person. He was a really funny person. Somebody was watching this…when we were doing the boxset, the Nirvana With the Lights Out boxset, and they were editing it, and looking at all the videos, they were like, ‘You know what, I was looking at Nirvana, and all these interviews, and everybody’s always laughing’. The band was always laughing, making cutting jokes, and just, you know. If something was stupid or ridiculous, the better. It had to be super stupid – it was really funny – it was so stupid.”

Novoselic then turned to the spectacle of Coban’s death and how this created extensive mythos. In one of his most pertinent admissions, he noted that so much time had passed, and now that he was older and in his 40s, ’27 Club’ members such as Jimi Hendrix appeared “a lot younger” than they did before.

He continued: “That was such an event like when Kurt died and the way he chose to die. It was such a media spectacle, and so you get all this mythology, then there’s books and articles, and all those kinds of things – speculation. You know, when I was growing up, it was like, ‘Wow, Bruce Lee or Jim Morrison or Jimi Hendrix’ – they were just huge. And I look back now, and I’m looking at Jimi Hendrix; he was 27 when he died, and he’s still huge musically, but you look at this person who’s a lot younger. I’m 43, and you’re looking at somebody who’s 27, you know, they look younger.”

In conclusion of Kurt Cobain’s tragedy, Novoselic said: “It’s just too bad. Again, those are personal things that were handed to Kurt, and one thing led to another, and he just should have stuck around. He just shouldn’t have done that; that’s all I can really say. It’s an understatement… He could have done anything he wanted to do. He could have been a painter, or a sculptor; he could have done anything he wanted to do…”