Kraftwerk add new dates to North American tour









Electronic pioneers Kraftwerk have added further dates to their upcoming North American tour. The German icons are to embark on their North American run of their ‘3D Tour’ in May, starting St. Louis on 27th before finishing up in Vancouver on July 10th.

Following the excitement that the tour’s initial announcement has invited, Kraftwerk have now added new shows to the itinerary. These are in New Brunswick, NJ; New Haven, CT; and Bentonville, AK. For those of you wanting to attend, you can purchase tickets here, and they go on sale today.

It’s been a busy year for Kraftwerk. Last year, they were inducted into the eminent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They were inducted by pop star Pharell, who made a speech via video before bestowing them with the award. That evening everyone from Depeche Mode to LCD Soundsystem paid tribute to the electronic pioneers.

Listen to Kraftwerk ‘The Model’ below.

You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Kraftwerk North American tour dates 2022:

MAY 2022

27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

29 – Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace



JUNE 2022

1 – State Theatre, Minneapolis, IN

2 – Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL

4 – Masonic Temple, Detroit, MI

6 – Massey Hall, Toronto, ON

8 – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Montreal, QC

10 – MASS MoCA, North Adams, MA

11 – Bosch Center Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

17 – Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY

18 – The Met, Philadelphia, PA

19 – The Anthem, Washington, DC

22 – Walt Disney Theatre, Orlando, FL

24 – Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

25 – Crosstown Theatre, Memphis, TN

27 – ACL Live at Moody Theater, Austin, TX

28 – Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas, TX

30 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO

JULY 2022

3 – San Diego Civic Theatre, San Diego, CA

5 – Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA

6 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA

8 – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR

9 – Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA

10 – Orpheum Theatre, Vancouver, BC