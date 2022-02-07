Kraftwerk to release remix compilation on CD and vinyl next month









Electronic pioneers Kraftwerk have revealed a new remix compilation which will be available on CD and vinyl formats in March. The group famously emerged from West Germany’s krautrock scene in the early 1970s before adopting drum machines and synthesisers to push the electronic genre into unexplored territory.

The 19-track compilation, Kraftwerk Remixes, will feature contributions from the likes of Hot Chip, Orbital, and William Orbit. Landing on March 25th, 2022, the album will comprise reworkings of Kraftwerk songs from 1991-2021. Alongside some of the biggest names in electronic music, the album will, of course, see Kraftwerk remix some of their own tracks.

The Kraftwerk Remixes is available in two formats. The vinyl heads among you can look forward to laying your hands on a triple heavyweight black vinyl LP. the compilation will also be available on triple coloured vinyl and CD. To pre-order your copy, visit the Kraftwerk website.

You can also find the full tracklisting below.

Kraftwerk Remixes tracklist:

Side A

‘Non Stop’ ‘Robotnik’ (Kling Klang Mix) ‘Robotronik’ (Kling Klang Mix)

Side B

‘Home Computer’ (2021 Single Edit) ‘Radioactivity’ (William Orbit Hardcore Remix – Kling Klang Edit) ‘Radioactivity’ (François Kervorkian 12″ Remix)

Side C

‘Expo 2000’ (Kling Klang Mix 2002) ‘Expo 2000’ (Francois K and Rob Rives Mix) ‘Expo 2000’ (Kling Klang Mix 2001)

Side D

‘Expo 2000’ (DJ Rolando Mix) ‘Expo 2000’ (Orbital Mix) ‘Expo 2000’ (Orbital Mix) ‘Expo 2000’ (Ur Thought 3 Mix)

Side E

‘Aéro Dynamik’ (Kling Klang Dynamix) ‘Aéro Dynamik’ (Alex Gopher / Etienne de Crecy Dynamik Mix) ‘Aéro Dynamik’ (Francois K Aero Mix)

Side F

‘Tour De France’ (Etape 2) [Edit] ‘Aéro Dynamik’ (Intelligent Design Mix by Hot Chip) ‘La Forme’ (King of the Mountains Mix by Hot Chip)