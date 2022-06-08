KOKO Electronic announces 'Summer Season' line-ups









After three years of redevelopment, London’s iconic KOKO venue finally reopened in April as a state-of-the-art live music venue and broadcasting house.

Aiming to be at the forefront of music since it first opened, nothing has changed after this long restoration period. The venue has announced a new chapter in its history by announcing KOKO Electronic, a series of events that will take place on Friday and Saturday nights, where it will see some of the most innovative electronic artists take to the stage.

Featuring a new D&B Audiotechnik sound system, the series will see the artists performing in the round booth, with fans surrounding them. Adding to the excitement, the ceiling of lasers will create an exciting and intimate environment that will only increase the atmosphere of the music.

KOKO has revealed its summer lineups for the series, which run from June to September, and they feature everyone from Novelist to Pa Salieu to the mastermind of The Streets, Mike Skinner, and many more. Running from 10pm to 5am, these events are not to be missed for fans of electronic music.

See the full summer schedule below.

KOKO Summer Season lineups:

June

10 – Helena Hauff, Batu, Crystallmess, Lee Gamble, Pandora’s Jukebox

11 – Skream b2b INV, DJ Q b2b Yung Singh, Plastician b2b Riz La Teef, Eliza Rose, Emerald (garage set)

17 – Acid Arab, Mehmet Aslan, Dar Disku, Greentea Selecta

18 – Skream, Prospa, Matisa, Amy Dabbs

24 – Sven Vath, Cici

25 – Skream b2b Mala

July

1 – Dimitri From Paris, Normal Jay, Girls Of The Internet

2 – Todd Terje, Young Marco, Lone (live), Vale Budino

8 – PAWSA b2b Dennis Cruz

9 – Maceo Plex, Solar

15 – Gilles Peterson & friends

16 – KiNK (live), Roman Flugel, Eclair Fifi

22 – Romare, Joe Armon-Jones, Zakia

23 – Enzo Siragusa, Praslea

29 – Mr JazziQ, Uncle Waffles, DJ Lag + Novelist, Moses Boyd (DJ Set), Scratchclart, Charisse C, Curated by Joe Howard

30 – Glenn Underground, Skatebård

August

5 – Deviation: Benji B, Pa Salieu, Lil Silva, Charisse C, La Creole

6 – Lil’ Louis, Sweely, Leo Pol (live)

26 – Mike Skinner, Todd Edwards, Girls Can’t Sync, Sicaria Sound

