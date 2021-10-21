KLF use copyright claim to block documentary feature









The KLF duo has once again entered treacherous creative copyright territory in an attempt to block a documentary feature about the musical art collective.

The film, Who Killed the KLF, focuses on the obscure career of the duo who famously set fire to a million pounds. Naturally, the story required the use of their music, but the band have intervened in a bid to stop the release of the production.

Previously, the KLF were forced to pull the release of their debut record after ABBA threatened legal action against them following the use of unauthorised samples. It is this irony that Who Killed the KLF director, Chris Atkins has drawn attention to, stating: “The irony is they used very big uncleared samples in all their early tracks.”

Atkins has asserted that he is able to use their music in his documentary because there is a loophole in copyright law that permits unpaid usage for the purpose of criticism.

A spokesperson for the KLF stated why they oppose this: “We always champion the value of our songwriters’ music. Feature-length documentaries made for profit which makes extensive use of an artist’s music are not covered by the fair dealing exception to copyright law, which is why we took action in this case.”

The duo have always been against the idea of the documentary ever since it was first released, revealing: “We don’t want to do it – it’s like an archaeological dig through the past. We’re doing other things that we think are much more interesting.”

At this juncture, it remains to be seen whether the feature will be released with the music still present in the piece.

Comments