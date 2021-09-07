Kiss’ Paul Stanley photographed in public without a mask days after positive Covid-19 test







Paul Stanley of the rock band Kiss has been photographed in public without a mask only days after testing positive for Covid-19.

The guitarist was spotted in a West Hollywood Hotel on Tuesday, August 31st, openly walking among strangers without a face covering on and evidently ignoring the Californian policy of a minimum ten-day self-isolation.

This incident at the West Hollywood Hotel comes only days after the band issued an official statement reading: “Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows.”

Before adding: “The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”

This was followed by a further statement when Gene Simmons later tested positive remarking: “KISS will postpone their next few tour dates. While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he had recovered from COVID-19, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms.”

And concludes: “The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next ten days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on 9th September.”

Stanley himself even issued a personal message in the days following his diagnosis reading: “[I am] staying clear of people for a few more days. Do I think my ‘freedom’ ever includes jeopardizing other people’s health?… No, I don’t.” However, the images that have surfaced seem to contradict this assertion.

They say I had MILD Covid… I felt like this. pic.twitter.com/z8p9KM5k25 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) September 5, 2021

My COVID symptoms were MILD compared to many others and let me tell you… It kicked my ass. It's over now. pic.twitter.com/8HDMjKZT37 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 31, 2021

