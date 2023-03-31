Kirk Hammett names his favourite Metallica album









Before releasing their latest album 72 Seasons, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has brought up what he considers to be the greatest Metallica project. The band have been released four singles before their latest release, set to follow up the double album Hardwired…to Self-Destruct from 2016.

When bringing up the band’s best material, Hammett singled out Master of Puppets as the best in their catalogue, telling Rock Candy magazine, “there’s really nothing on Master Of Puppets that dates it to any particular period — sound-wise, production-wise, recording-wise. Master Of Puppets is my favourite of all the albums we’ve ever done”.

The album was released in 1986 and featured the final performances of bassist Cliff Burton, who passed away in a bus accident during promotion for the album. Reflecting on the album, Hammett talked about the technical complexity of the record, saying, “From a technical viewpoint, when I listen to the album, I’m really surprised at how good it sounds so long after the fact. The recording of the album, the recording of the songs, the production… it all holds up still”.

The album was also featured in the National Recorded Registry in the US Library of Congress for how significant it was to the thrash genre. The title track also featured heavily in season 4 of the Netflix series Stranger Things, being played by the character Eddie Munson in ‘The Upside Down’.

Metallica’s new album, 72 Seasons, is set for release on April 14th.