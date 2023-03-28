Kings Of Leon’s Nathan Followill on the Nashville school shooting: “F*ck the NRA”









After a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill, who is local to the area, took to Twitter to share his anger, and say “f*ck the NRA”.

On March 27th, six people, including three children, were killed at the Covenant School in Nashville. The 28-year-old female suspect was killed by police at the scene, she was a former student at the school. In a statement, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said they have “joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting. My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you.”

Police chief John Drake said: “We have a manifesto. We have some writings that we’re going over that pertain to this day, the actual incident. We have a map drawn out about how this was all going to take place.”

After news broke, Followill, who is a father of two, wrote on Twitter: “A school shooting just happened near my sons school. Multiple children dead but let’s make sure that the gunman had his 2nd Amendment rights. Fuck you Bill Lee and fuck the NRA.”

He added: “Sending my kids to school shouldn’t feel like sending them to a war zone that they may not come home from. This is all so sad and nothing is ever done about it except for thoughts and prayers from those at home cleaning their assault rifles.

“I’m normally not a political person on social media but this hit too close to home. I hope these kids can heal from this unthinkable tragedy.”

Last year, Jack White was among the musicians who called for gun control following the school shooting in Uvalde.

