Kings Of Leon to send first music NFT into space







As one of the first bands to embrace non-fungible token (NFT) sales, Kings Of Leon are now planning to establish themselves as the first band to send an NFT into space in a moment they have described as “historic”.

The American rock band will team up with tech giant Elon Musk for the venture. Musk recently founded SpaceX, a space tourism company that is currently preparing to send the all-civilian Inspiration4 crew to space on September 15. The orbit, which will last three days, will mark the first human spaceflight entirely made up of civilian passengers.

On September 15th, Kings Of Leon will send an NFT of their single ‘Time in Disguise’ into space. It will be released via an iPhone given to the civilian astronaut Hayley Arceneaux, who has also been asked to play the song in orbit. The NFT is currently up for auction, with all proceeds going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Bidding starts at $50,000USD. The lucky (and presumably very rich) winner will receive the unique NFT itself and the iPhone that was sent into space.

In a recent interview, the band described their excitement: “It means so much to us to be a part of this historic moment. When we wrote and recorded ‘Time in Disguise’ in the studio, we always thought it had a spacy feel to it and then the visuals from our live show have that vibe, as well.”

“To now have that song and those images be a part of something as historic as this is really cool, and having it raise money for a cause we’ve always cared so much about, makes it even better,” they added.

Kings Of Leon released their latest album When You See Yourself, as an NFT, making it one of the first major records to be released via the medium. NFTs, like their cousin Bitcoin, are a relatively new phenomenon. NFTs are uniquely coded and cannot be replaced. As a result, there has been a boom in NFT “art-collecting”, with many notable music artists choosing to release their music using the medium, including Elon Musk’s partner, Grimes.

