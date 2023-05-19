King Krule shares new single ‘If Only It Was Warmth’









King Krule has further teased his forthcoming album Space Heavy with the release of the new single ‘If Only It Was Warmth’.

The melancholic track arrives alongside a music video, which is directed by King Krule and stars Archy Marshall wandering with only a cactus for company. Marshall sings on the new single, “Keep running out of space for your mistakes, Now you can’t avoid, Walked two hours across empty space, To fill the void.”

Space Heavy is set to be released on June 9th through XL Recordings. According to a press statement, the body of work was written by Archy Marshall between 2020 and 2022 following his move to Liverpool after his partner Charlotte Patmore gave birth to their child. Space Heavy was influenced by his commutes from his new home to London as the singer-songwriter became “fascinated by the notion of ‘the space between’”.

The album was produced by Dilip Harris and recorded with the assistance of his bandmates Ignacio Salvadores who plays the saxophone, drummer George Bass, bassist James Wilson and guitarist Jack Towell. In addition to the announcement, King Krule has also shared the new single, ‘Seaforth’, which is accompanied by a video featuring directed by Jocelyn Anquetil.

Space Heavy features 15 tracks, including ‘Flimsier’, which the musician shared last month, and first premiered during the festival season in 2022. The forthcoming album represents King Krule’s first studio record since 2020’s Man Alive!