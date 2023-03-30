King Krule release new songs ‘Flimsier’ and ‘it’s all soup now’









After two years of silence, King Krule has come back with two new singles, ‘Flimsier’ and ‘it’s all soup now’. These are the first tunes that fans have heard since the project released the 2021 live album You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down.

‘Flimsier’ could be heard last year when the band played at the Primavera Sound festival, debuting this tune among other new songs to compliment their latest release, 2020’s Man Alive!. King Krule had planned to tour for most of 2020 but got derailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The songs were previously available through tour-only flexi discs but have since made their way onto the Internet.

King Krule is headed by Archy Marshall, serving as the principal songwriter, singer, and guitarist. Earlier this year, Marshall had also released some previously unheard tracks from the short film Hey World, which documented his upcoming tour and a performance from Marshall in Cheshire.

The songs used in the film remained unreleased but have since made their way onto streaming platforms. Among the other tracks performed live that haven’t seen a studio release are ‘Tortoise’, ‘Peripheral’, and ‘Empty Space Cadet’.

Outside of these two new singles, there has been no announcement of any upcoming projects.