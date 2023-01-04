King Krule uploads live ‘Man Alive!’ tracks from ‘Hey World!’ to streaming platforms









King Krule has surprised fans by sharing previously unreleased live tracks from his short film, Hey World!, which arrived in 2019.

The film was directed by his partner Charlotte Patmore and featured a performance from Archy Marshall in rural Cheshire. In the piece, he performed four songs which later appeared on his 2020 album ‘Man Alive!’. Marshall premiered, ‘Perfecto Miserable’, ‘Alone, Omen 3’, ‘(Don’t Let The Dragon) Draag On’ and ‘Energy Fleets’, which were previously unheard at the time of the film’s release.

Since then, fans have been pining for the live tracks to be released on streaming platforms, and Marshall has now finally granted them their wish. Although they appeared on the Japanese edition of Man Alive! as bonus tracks, Marshall refrained from including the songs on the standard deluxe edition.

Man Alive! remains King Krule’s last studio album. However, he did release a new live record in 2021. Marshall’s most recent project, You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down, comprises of 17 songs taken from his 2020 European tour. It includes beloved tracks including ‘Easy Easy’, ‘Baby Blue’ and ‘Out Getting Ribs’.

When he first announced the project, Krule cryptically said: “Once spilt into the cheap 4 tracks and pirate software, now collosos energy redeemed into small diaphragms. Sat on toilets imagining the moment other animals would sing the very vibrations back to them.”

“Climbing a ladder of fulfilment, that fulfils neither need or want, but in ascent maybe the organised grouping of heartbeats pounding into the universe for an hour and a half would not be better spent. I felt comfortable for once, young and uncomfortable with a tunnel of anxiety to walk through,” King Krule strangely continued.

Although there’s still no news of Marshall’s fourth album as King Krule, this new set of live tracks will serve as an adequate appetiser until he makes his highly-anticipated comeback. Hopefully, he’ll be back in 2023.