King Krule release new song ‘Flimsier’









British indie rocker King Krule has dropped the final single from his upcoming studio album Space Heavy with the new track ‘Flimsier’.

The new track from Krule, the moniker used by English musician Archy Marshall, comes complete with a surreal video by the artist’s brother, Jack Marshall.

Space Heavy will be King Krule’s fifth studio album, which is set to be released via XL Recordings on June 9th. It will be the artist’s first LP since Man Alive! was released back in 2020.

King Krule had previously shared the singles ‘Seaforth’ and ‘If Only It Was Warmth’ as a preview of the upcoming LP.

Written between commutes to and from London from the home shared with his partner and young child, Krule has described Space Heavy as containing elements of both positive and negative space.

King Krule first played ‘Flimsier’ during his performance at Primavera Sound 2022. The song had been sold on flexi-discs at his SHHH Tour throughout April, but the single had yet to be made publicly available until its release today. Live versions of the track have been available online for a few weeks.

Check out the video for ‘Flimsier’ down below. Space Heavy is set for a June 9th release.