King Krule announces new album ‘Space Heavy’









King Krule has announced the details of his fourth studio album, Space Heavy. The LP is set to be released on June 9th through XL Recordings.

According to a press statement, the body of work was written by Archy Marshall between 2020 and 2022 following his move to Liverpool after his partner Charlotte Patmore gave birth to their child. Space Heavy was influenced by his commutes from his new home to London as the singer-songwriter became “fascinated by the notion of ‘the space between’”.

The album was produced by Dilip Harris and recorded with the assistance of his bandmates Ignacio Salvadores who plays the saxophone, drummer George Bass, bassist James Wilson and guitarist Jack Towell. In addition to the announcement, King Krule has also shared the new single, ‘Seaforth’, which is accompanied by a video featuring directed by Jocelyn Anquetil.

Space Heavy features 15 tracks, including ‘Flimsier’, which the musician shared last month, and first premiered during the festival season in 2022. The forthcoming album represents King Krule’s first studio record since 2020’s Man Alive!

The London native also released a live album in 2021, You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down. The record boasts 17 songs taken from his 2020 European tour, which ended prematurely due to the pandemic, and includes cuts such as ‘Easy Easy’, ‘Baby Blue’ and ‘Out Getting Ribs’.

Listen to ‘Seaforth’ below.