King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard to release three new albums in October









Keeping themselves busy as usual, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced three new studio albums, all slated for release in October. The Aussie avant-psych outfit broke the news via social media, sharing photos of three band members – frontman Stu Mackenzie, keyboardist/harmonica player Kenny Ambrose-Smith and drummer Michael Cavanaugh – holding a different vinyl. Just to tease us, the band decided to blur the album artwork.

Beneath the photo, a caption informs us that the band are “so excited to show you all” the as-yet-untitled albums. The post also revealed that the albums would all be made available for pre-order simultaneously on the band’s Gizzverse web store next week. Pre-orders will go live on Wednesday, the 7th of September.

King Gizzard hinted toward more new music back in June when they told Australian radio station Triple J that they had a “couple” of new albums “locked away”. The band later took to Twitter to confirm that they would release three more studio albums in 2022.

The three forthcoming albums follow the band’s two-album release earlier in 2022, which included the vinyl-only album Made In Timeland, which arrived in March, and the double album Omnium Gatherum, which dropped the following April. The previous January, the band also shared Butterfly 3001, a remix of their 2021 album Butterfly 3000.

These three new releases will bring the band’s total album count for 2022 to five, setting them on par with their performance back in 2017, when they challenged themselves to release five albums in a single year. Clearly, such momentum has become second nature to the Australian rockers at this point.

