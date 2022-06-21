King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard to release three more albums in 2022









King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard have shared their plans for the rest of 2022. From the looks of it, it’s going to be a busy few months.

The Australian psych outfit confirmed the news in a brief tweet: “[Three] more albums this year,” they wrote, quickly sending their fanbase into a frenzy. The news certainly comes as a surprise, but one wonders if “I just threw up and shit myself,” is a little strong. Replying to the tweet, another fan wrote: “Just fell to my fucking knees inside a Walmart.”

If the sextet does manage to release three more albums, their 2022 output will match their 2017 record of five albums in one year. In 2017, King Gizzard released Flying Microtonal Banana, Murder of the Universe, Sketches of Brunswick East with Mild High Club, the self-released album Polygonwanaland, and Gumboot Soup.

Since 2017, the psych-rockers have released no less than seven studio sets, including Timeland, which was released in March, and their twentieth studio venture Omnium Gatherum, which came arrived in April. In the short time between those two releases, King Gizzard also released a three-track EP with Tropical Fuck Storm called Satanic Slumber Party.

King Gizzard are currently in the middle of their 2022 world tour. The next leg of the venture will take the band to Ireland for All Together Now Festival. They’re also slated to headline Desert Daze in Southern California in the Autumn along with Tame Impala and Iggy Pop. Phew, I’m tired just thinking about it.

