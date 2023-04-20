Killer Mike announces new solo album ‘Michael’









Run The Jewels rapper Killer Mike has announced details of his new solo album, Michael, and shared the lead single, ‘Don’t Let The Devil’.

The forthcoming album is Mike’s first solo release since 2012’s R.A.P. Music and will be released on June 16th. On ‘Don’t Let The Devil’, the Atlantan has reunited with his Run The Jewels bandmate El-P, who also co-produced the effort alongside No I.D. and Little Shalimar. Mike’s new song also features thankugoodsir.

Thankfully, Mike returning to life as a solo artist doesn’t mean Run The Jewels has come to an end. According to the rapper, “RTJ is the X-Men, this is my Logan”. Last year, the duo were special guests on Rage Against The Machine’s reunion tour, but haven’t released a full-length project since 2020’s RTJ 4.

At the time of the tour, Mike told Consequence of RTJ’s future plans: “I never know what I’m planning — but what I do plan right now is actually completing one of the greatest tours ever in Run the Jewels and Rage Against the Machine. I would say look for Run the Jewels to pop up on some guest appearances, I’ve done some solo guest appearances as well. So just look for more music to be coming out period”.

“I say this with a smile and a wink — me and El-P were in the studio together. We may have messed around and started Run the Jewels 5. So we’ll see what happens.”

While the wait continues for RTJ 5, listen to Killer Mike team up with El-P on ‘Don’t Let The Devil’ below.