Kiefer Sutherland to narrate new John Lennon documentary ‘Murder Without A Trial’









Apple TV+ have announced Kiefer Sutherland will narrate a new documentary exploring the murder of John Lennon.

Murder Without A Trial is a three-part documentary series which is expected to arrive on the streaming platform before the end of 2023. It promises to include contributions from eyewitnesses, who are speaking on the record for the first time, unseen photographs of the crime scene, interviews with police officers who were at the scene, and a conversation with Mark Chapman’s defence lawyer.

Apple have claimed the upcoming series reveals “shocking details of Lennon’s tragic murder” which they have obtained thanks to Freedom of Information Act requests made through the New York City Police Department, the Board of Parole and the District Attorney’s office.

Lennon was murdered outside of the Dakota Building in New York City in 1980 by Chapman as he returned home to his apartment following a session in a recording studio. Earlier in the same day, he’d signed Chapman’s copy of Double Fantasy when he encountered him during the afternoon.

Chapman, who has been denied parole on 12 occasions, said in 2022: “I knew what I was doing, and I knew it was evil. I knew it was wrong, but I wanted the fame so much that I was willing to give everything and take a human life.”

Meanwhile, The Beatles recently announced they will release their final single ‘Now and Then’ on November 2nd. The track was written by Lennon in the Dakota Building during the late 1970s and was given to the rest of the band by Yoko Ono following her husband’s death.

Speaking about the upcoming track, Paul McCartney said: “There is was, John’s voice, crystal clear. It’s quite emotional. And we all play on it, it’s a genuine Beatles recording. In 2023 to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven’t heard, I think it’s quite an exciting thing.”

Watch a trailer for the new track below.

See more (1/6) “NOW AND THEN. THE LAST BEATLES SONG. OUT 02.11.23. #NowAndThen

New expanded and mixed editions of the "Red and Blue" albums to be released 10.11.23.

Pre-order now: https://t.co/jQtFaz4Tq8 pic.twitter.com/aLS2C046Pu — The Beatles (@thebeatles) October 26, 2023