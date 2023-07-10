Kevin Spacey’s alleged victim says he woke up to find actor performing oral sex









London’s Southwark Crown Court heard how one of Kevin Spacey‘s alleged victims says he woke up to find the actor sexually assaulting him by performing oral sex.

In total, Spacey faces 12 charges which are based on allegations made by four men from 2001 to 2013. On July 10th, the jury were played a pre-recorded police interview with the final of the four claimants. In the video, he claimed he had written to Spacey in 2008 which led to a phone call from the actor who invited him for a drink.

“I said ‘fuck off’ because I thought it was a friend taking the mick,” the alleged victim told the police of their first interaction. However, when he realised Spacey was being genuine, the claimant admitted to becoming “starstruck” and they arranged to go for a drink later that day.

According to the police video, the pair met at Waterloo with Spacey bringing his dog. They then walked towards the actor’s flat rather than to local bars, and Spacey asked if he would like to come inside, to which the alleged victim agreed.

They then drank a beer, consumed leftover pizza and smoked a joint. Afterwards, Spacey allegedly opened his arms for a hug. “I thought it was kind of weird,” the alleged victim told police. “I didn’t know [him] well enough to be hugging them on the sofa.”

The complainant then alleges Spacey began “rubbing his face into my crotch”. The alleged victim says he moved Spacey’s head and tried to change the topic of conversation by discussing the model train set in the room. The claimant also claimed he asked if he could have a cigarette on the balcony, and Spacey said “no” as there’d be “plenty of time for that later.”

Later, the alleged victim is said to have fallen asleep, and noted it “isn’t something I’d normally do.” The claimant didn’t want to “wildly insinuate” but claimed it was “unusual behaviour to just conk out.”

The alleged victim’s account of the events states he woke up later on the sofa to find his trousers unbuttoned and unzipped with the Spacey performing an act of oral sex on him. The alleged victim said he pushed Spacey away which led the actor to ask him to leave and keep the incident to himself. At the bus stop, he claims to have “had a bit of a cry” before returning home.

The trial began on June 30th and is expected to last for a month.

This is a developing story.