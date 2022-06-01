Kevin Spacey travelling to UK to face sexual assault trial









The disgraced Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is due to travel to the UK in the near future to face up to several charges of sexual assault.

Charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men last week in the US, the influential actor shared his intentions to travel to the UK in a statement to ABC’s Good Morning America.

“I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise,” Spacey’s statement read. Continuing, it added, “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence”.

Also releasing a statement about the upcoming trial, the head of the CPS Special Crime Division, Rosemary Ainslie, commented: “The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men”.

The statement further adds, “He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation”.

Accused of two acts of sexual assault, Kevin Spacey’s alleged crimes go back to March 2005, with the second incident taking place in August 2008.

