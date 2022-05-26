Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual misconduct









The Hollywood actor and two-time Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Special Crime Division at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) revealed in a statement, “The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men”.

Continuing the statement added, “He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation”.

Allegations against the actor go back to October 2017 when the actor Anthony Rapp reported that Spacey made sexual advances toward him at a party in 1986 when Rapp was just 14 years old. Shortly after this public allegation, 15 others also came forward with similar cases.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial,” the statement from the CPS concludes.

The influential American actor rose to prominence in the 1990s in roles in such films as The Usual Suspects directed by Bryan Singer, L.A Confidential by Curtis Hanson and the iconic American Beauty helmed by Sam Mendes.

Most recently, Spacey appeared in the Netflix series House of Cards, releasing a series of bizarre YouTube videos on Christmas Eve 2018-2020 performed in character.

