Kevin Spacey faces seven further sexual assault charges









Less than a month after Kevin Spacey was found not liable for sexual abuse claims in a civil court, The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised seven further sexual assault charges levelled against the actor.

The CPS have stated that the charges are related to multiple sexual assaults against a man between 2001 and 2004 while the actor was in the UK. Spacey has already pleaded not guilty.

The charges have been brought to court following evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police. Currently, details on the case remain sparse and there is no trial date set.

These fresh charges are not related to previous accusations by Anthony Rapp which took place in the US. Rapp had claimed that he was assaulted by Spacey at a party in a New York apartment when he was only 14 and Spacey was 26 at the time.

The actor may have been found not liable for the Rapp case; however, he still faces four counts of sexual assault against three complainants in the UK in addition to the fresh charges. Spacey has additionally pled not guilty to those charges, with the trial set to begin on June 6th, 2023.

With the story continuing to develop, further news is expected on the matter in the coming weeks.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.