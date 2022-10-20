Kevin Spacey found not liable in sexual abuse civil trial









American actor Kevin Spacey was found not liable today in a civil trial that claimed he sexually abused a 14-year-old boy in the 1980s. Fellow actor Anthony Rapp had sued the actor following what he alleged was an inappropriate incident that occurred in 1986 after a party in Spacey’s New York apartment.

Rapp had been 14 at the time while Spacey was 26. Spacey has “categorically denied” the allegations for a number of years. As a result of the allegations, Spacey lost his role in the hit Netflix series House of Cards and had his film Gore permanently shelved. Spacey has a number of other allegations for similar alleged actions.

Spacey had previously responded to the allegations through YouTube videos while in character as his House of Cards character Frank Underwood. Spacey had previously been charged with a felony for allegedly sexually assaulting journalist Heather Unruh’s 18-year-old son in 2016, to which Spacey pled not guilty. The civil lawsuit was later dropped.

Spacey is still facing charges by the Crown Prosecution Service in the United Kingdom, with the actor staring down four counts of sexual assault against three complainants. Spacey has additionally pled not guilty to those charges, with the trial set to begin on June 6th, 2023.

Rapp’s original lawsuit dates back to 2020. Rapp was initially joined by a second party in the lawsuit, but the second accusor dropped out of the case when he refused to publically identify himself.

This is a developing story.

(Credit: Maryland GovPics)