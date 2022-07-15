Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges









American actor Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges in Britain that date back 17 years. The House of Cards actor spoke in court at the Old Bailey in London yesterday, appearing under his full name Kevin Spacey Fowler. He denied four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Spacey was granted unconditional bail, with a trial of three to four weeks scheduled to begin on June 6th, 2023. A preliminary hearing will take place early next year.

The allegations related to three men in incidents across London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013 when Spacey was appointed as the artistic director for the Old Vic theatre in London.

Spacey previously denied the charges in a statement with ABC’s Good Morning America, saying: “I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise.”

He continued: “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

At the initial magistrates court hearing in June, Spacey’s lawyer Patrick Gibbs QC said his client “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case”.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 have recently announced a new documentary series that will track Spacey’s acting career in light of the recent accusations. The programme will “follow the unfolding story of the allegations of abuse against him and the resulting court cases,” as Channel 4 described in a statement.

As alleged cases of sexual assault in the entertainment industry mount, it is important that people seek guidance if they think they might need it. For information regarding sexual harassment, assault or rape in the UK, you can visit the Rape Crisis charity website. Those in the US can visit RAINN.