Kevin Spacey is set to return with a new historical drama









The accusations of sexual misconduct against Kevin Spacey date back to 2017, a discussion which started after actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey had made advances toward him when he was just 14. Following Rapp’s statement, multiple accounts of Spacey’s inappropriate behaviour against young boys and men came pouring out from various sources.

On the day that the allegations against him first surfaced, Spacey came out to the public as a gay man. This move was criticised by various figures in the gay community because they felt that this was Spacey’s method to make an implicit connection between engaging in the sexual abuse of minors and being gay.

Following the allegations, there were legal proceedings against Spacey but many of those cases were dropped, but Spacey was ordered to pay $31 million to the studio that produced House of Cards in 2020. Last year, he made his acting return in the Italian film L’uomo Che Disegno Dio which was directed by Franco Nero.

Spacey reportedly took on the role of a detective in the film who is engaged in an investigation about the alleged sexual abuse of a child (which seems to be an open insult to survivors of child abuse). “I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film,” Nero announced. “I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie.”

Now, Spacey is set to make a return to starring parts with a role in 1242 – Gateway To The West which will also star Eric Roberts, Christopher Lambert and Terence Stamp. Since the project is unmade, it will look for distributors at this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival in order to secure funding.

