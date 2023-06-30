Kevin Spacey labelled a “sexual bully” by prosecutor at trial in London









Kevin Spacey has been labelled a “sexual” bully at London’s Southwark Crown Court by a prosecutor on June 30th. Spacey is currently hearing the first day of evidence against him as he faces 12 charges which are based on allegations made by four men from 2001 to 2013.

The trial, which is slated to last for a month, began with Prosecutor Christine Agnew telling jurors: “He is an extremely famous actor who has won a number of awards. He is also, the prosecution allege, a man who sexually assaults other men. A man who does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable, a sexual bully.” Agnew also claimed Spacey received a “sexual thrill out of this type of sexual aggression”.

The second complainant alleged Spacey “simply laughed” when he pushed him away after grabbing his crotch “with such force it was painful” in 2005.

The third complainant was the first to report Spacey to the police and claimed the incident took place after an audition in 2008. The alleged victim wanted to be mentored by the House of Cards actor and they drank together at a pub before returning to Spacey’s flat. As he woke up, the prosecution alleges Spacey was performing a sex act on the complainant.

Agnew told the court: “He thought he was only awake at Mr Spacey’s apartment for about one hour, so must have been asleep or passed out for about five hours.”

The fourth complainant allegedly met Spacey while working in a bar in 2013 and agreed to meet him later that evening at another pub. He alleges the actor touched his leg multiple times and told him to “be cool” when trying to kiss the claimant’s neck. Agnew claims Spacey grabbed the claimant’s crotch when they were in a room alone together.

Earlier this year, Spacey pled not guilty to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. Additionally, he previously denied four more charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

This is a developing story.