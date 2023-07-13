Kevin Spacey describes himself as a “big flirt” during trial









Actor Kevin Spacey has taken to the stand at Southwark Crown Court in London and described himself as a “big flirt” amid the sexual assault allegations against him.

In total, Spacey faces 12 charges which are based on allegations made by four men from 2001 to 2013. On July 10th, the jury were played a pre-recorded police interview with the final of the four claimants. The prosecution finished giving evidence against the actor on July 12th with Spacey beginning his defence on July 13th.

In the trial, Spacey informed the jury that he had a “somewhat intimate” relationship with one of his alleged victims, but claimed he never assaulted him. While he was given evidence, Spacey stated they became more “flirtatious” over time, and admitted to touching him in “romantic” and “intimate” manners during this period.

“Yeah, I am a big flirt,” he told the court. On the touching, Spacey added: “It did not happen in a violent, aggressive, painful way. It was gentle… and it was, in my mind, romantic.”

The actor claimed the alleged victim made comments along the lines of “this is new for me”. Spacey said that he backed off after the complainant “made it clear that he did not want to go any further”.

Spacey also told the jury about his reaction to the complainant coming forward and stated it “crushed” him. He claimed: “I was crushed. I never thought the (name of man) I knew over 20 years later would stab me in the back.”

The trial began on June 30th and is expected to last for a month.

This is a developing story.