Kevin Spacey formally charged with four counts of sexual assault









American actor Kevin Spacey has been formally charged with four accounts of sexual assault against three men, the Metropolitan Police have said. The Met has also charged Spacey, now 62, with forcing a person to engage in penetrative sex without their consent.

Just a few years ago, the Oscar-winning actor – who was the artistic director of the Old Vic from 2004 until 2015 – was a Hollywood mainstay. Best known for his performances in 1995’s The Usual Suspects and the 1999 drama American Beauty, Spacey is due to appear at Westminster Magistrate Court on Thursday at 10am.

The charges follow a review by the Crown Prosecution Service of evidence fathered during the Met’s investigation of Spacey. The reason these charges have only been made now is that it was only possible to make them once the actor was in the UK.

According to the Met, the charges include two counts of sexual assault on a man now in his 40s, which took place in London in March 2005; one count of sexual assault and non-consensual penetrative sexual activity on a man now in his 30s, which took place in London in August 2008; and one count of sexual assault on a man how in his 30s, which took place in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.

The Hollywood actor, who previously agreed to travel to the UK to face the charges, is expected to plead not guilty on all counts. In a statement released to Good Morning America, Spacey said: “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

