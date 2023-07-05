Kevin Spacey accused of “giggling” at alleged victim following sexual assault









On the third day of his trial in London at Southwark Crown Court, actor Kevin Spacey has been accused by an alleged victim of “giggling” after committing sexual assault.

Spacey faces 12 charges which are based on allegations made by four men from 2001 to 2013. The jury were played a pre-recorded police interview with one of the claimants whose allegations were told to the courtroom.

According to the alleged victim, Spacey was inappropriate “a good dozen times” which included touching his inner thighs and genitals over his clothes. He also claimed his hands were forced on the actor’s genitals. The incidents allegedly took place over “a few years”.

The complainant also claimed: “His character in Seven, he’s a bit like that. A bit creepy. Maybe not quite as bad.”

They met while Spacey was the director at The Old Vic Theatre in London, and the man accused Spacey of grooming him “right from the get-go”. “He’d grab my hand and put my hand on his privates,” he claimed in the interview. “I used to call him a weirdo. I used to say, ‘You’re a fucking weirdo.’ He used to laugh about it, he used to find it funny… he wasn’t embarrassed.”

Additionally, when the man allegedly drove to a celebrity party near London, Spacey grabbed his genitals which almost caused a road accident. “His hand hit me quite hard on the inside thigh then moved up, real thud, hit me right in the nuts basically,” he claimed. “It took my breath away.”

“It fucking hurt, you can’t do that,” he claims to have told Spacey. In response, the actor allegedly “giggled”.

This is a developing story.