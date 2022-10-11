Kevin Smith calls directing Marvel movies a "fool's errand"









Many people believed that Kevin Smith would join the ranks of Quentin Tarantino after Smith’s excellent run in the 1990s. While that prophecy hasn’t come true, Smith has directed some beloved fan favourites over the years – ranging from iconic gems such as Clerks to acclaimed works like Chasing Amy.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Smith talked about his love for Marvel movies and the Star Wars franchise. However, the filmmaker claimed that he would never direct a Marvel project or a new Star Wars film because of the toxic fandoms.

When asked about it, Smith said: “It’s a fool’s errand – you’re going to piss somebody off. Fandom is rabid and tribal. When I worked on Masters of the Universe, I took a lot of heat from people who felt like I had ruined their childhood. Going near a Marvel or a Star Wars would make me insanely reticent.”

According to the director, Marvel and Star Wars have plenty of talented artists to work on those projects, but he is the only one capable of furthering his vision. Smith added: “They’ve got a billion people to make those movies, but nobody’s making Kevin Smith movies, so I might as well make them.”

While commenting on his directorial skills, Smith explained: “I’m a way better talker than filmmaker. I would stop making films, but then I’d have nothing to recount. Ironically, I make more money standing on stage talking about making movies than I do from actually making movies. I’ve backed into standup comedy, thanks to film-making. It’s like the universe is telling me: your movies are cute, but you’re best at talking.”

